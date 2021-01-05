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2 year warranty
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Discontinued
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SCF813/11
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All (4)
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
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