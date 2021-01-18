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Discontinued

Philips AventAnti-colic with AirFree™ vent

SCF813/11

5

| (71) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas and wind.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Locks milk in, keeps air out

Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

  • 1 Bottle

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion, and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat, so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and wind.

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. In addition, the valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up. This means that the air stays in the bottle, away from your baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

71

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/01/2021

India

India

Great product

If you are looking for standard product then philips always the best option really too good product and solved my issue now baby will have only milk no more air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Date of Use 2020-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Date of Use 2020-12-18

16/01/2021

India

India

Fabulous

The plastic grade is really very good and it’s new concept to keep your kid safe with not intake of air that is perfect in this bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Date of Use 2020-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Date of Use 2020-12-15

15/01/2021

India

India

Terrific

Seriously made i work to easy it allows baby to swallow less air and more milk quality totally worth product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Date of Use 2020-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Date of Use 2020-12-15

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, wind and reflux.

  2. 80% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017

  3. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic compared to a conventional bottle and a significant reduction in fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.

  4. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, wind and spit-up.