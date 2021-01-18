2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas and wind.
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion, and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.
Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat, so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and wind.
Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. In addition, the valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up. This means that the air stays in the bottle, away from your baby’s tummy.
5.0
of 5
71
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
San kan 1111
18/01/2021
India
Great product
If you are looking for standard product then philips always the best option really too good product and solved my issue now baby will have only milk no more air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Date of Use 2020-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Date of Use 2020-12-18
Pranjay2468
16/01/2021
India
Fabulous
The plastic grade is really very good and it’s new concept to keep your kid safe with not intake of air that is perfect in this bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Navita4567
15/01/2021
India
Terrific
Seriously made i work to easy it allows baby to swallow less air and more milk quality totally worth product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/11 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, wind and reflux.
80% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic compared to a conventional bottle and a significant reduction in fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, wind and spit-up.