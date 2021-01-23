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Discontinued

Philips AventAnti-colic baby bottle

SCF810/10

5

| (57) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimizing feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Designed for uninterrupted feeding

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4oz/125ml

  • Newborn flow teat

  • 0m+

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

57

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/01/2021

India

India

Good Quality

Easy to clean Easy to use Easy to take away Easy to carry

Pros

N

Cons

N

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-23

21/01/2021

India

India

Quality product

My baby loves to sip milk from this bottle. All credit goes to Its teat design... Proven to reduce colic and fussing. This bottle is BPA free and made from best plastic materials .This bottle is very easy for cleaning.If talking about the price then it is the best product in valuable price .love this brand and bottles both .Very highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle

21/01/2021

India

India

Philips bottle

Baby feeding bottle by Philips.Its an amazing quality product by Philips. Plastic quality is pretty good.it is quite decent in look.The quantity acc to 1-2 year old child i.e its just Perfect. Even my naphew likes a lot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2020-09-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/10 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2020-09-21

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.

  3. Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  4. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.