2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
2 Bottles
11oz/330ml
Medium flow nipple
3m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ambay logistics
29/10/2020
India
I highly recommend this to every new mom .and must
I am using this bottles from the time my son was born. As philips AVENT have both natural &classic designs and I must say my son was 5 days old and I was in search what will be the alternative for breastfeeding + bottle feed then I found philips AVENT... they helped me a lot and now I have my second child I am using the same for her too. And the bottle are very sturdy they are vry soft and easy to clean and have the grip in bottles to hold for babies.. all v have to do is just change the teat according to baby age not the bottles.. Thank u philips AVENT for introducing these bottles and other other things in AVENT. I almost have all the necessary things from AVENT for babies like their. Sippers soother breastpump too. Looking forward to buy more
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-10-29
Mahak 12
17/09/2020
India
Excellent feeding bottle for babies
I have been using this product since 2.5 years and till now I am stuck to this brand because it satisfies me onto another level. It comforts my child and the bottle is BPA free. It also has air flow channels. Absolutely satisfied with the product.
Pros
Best priced and also easy for Toddlers to suck from the nipple as it comes in different size of holes
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle
Date of Use 2018-09-17
miso
27/12/2018
India
i have four kids and i always use Philips avent products because they have always been known and are the best
its amazing because baby does not suck any air from the bottle while eating and its alao easy to be washed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011