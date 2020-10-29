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Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF696/27

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 Bottles

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Medium flow nipple

  • 3m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/10/2020

India

India

I highly recommend this to every new mom .and must

I am using this bottles from the time my son was born. As philips AVENT have both natural &classic designs and I must say my son was 5 days old and I was in search what will be the alternative for breastfeeding + bottle feed  then I found philips AVENT... they helped me a lot  and now I have my second child I am using the same for her too. And the bottle are very sturdy  they are vry soft and easy to clean and have the grip in bottles to hold for babies.. all v have to do is just change the teat  according to baby age not the bottles.. Thank u philips AVENT for introducing these bottles and other other things in AVENT.  I almost have all the necessary things from AVENT for babies like  their. Sippers soother breastpump too. Looking forward to buy more

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-10-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-10-29

17/09/2020

India

India

Excellent feeding bottle for babies

I have been using this product since 2.5 years and till now I am stuck to this brand because it satisfies me onto another level. It comforts my child and the bottle is BPA free. It also has air flow channels. Absolutely satisfied with the product.

Pros

Best priced and also easy for Toddlers to suck from the nipple as it comes in different size of holes

Cons

None.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle

Date of Use 2018-09-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle

Date of Use 2018-09-17

27/12/2018

India

India

i have four kids and i always use Philips avent products because they have always been known and are the best

its amazing because baby does not suck any air from the bottle while eating and its alao easy to be washed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF696/27 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011