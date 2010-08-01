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Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

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Hygiene on the go

The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Hygiene on the go

  • 200ml

  • 6m+ Soft Spout

  • With handles

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 