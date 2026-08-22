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  • Grow baby bottle
  • Grow baby bottle
  • Grow baby bottle
  • Grow baby bottle

Philips Avent Essential BottleSingle Bottle with teat

SCF061/01

5
| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Grow baby bottle
Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Adapts to your baby

Grow baby bottle

  • Grow

  • Anti-colic

  • Easy fill, easy clean

  • Swappable teat

Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*

A range of bottle sizes

We have bottle sizes for all ages and appetites, partnering baby through every stage of development. Compatible with all Grow teats, so you can swap as needed depending on the flow rate you require.Bottles available in 150 ml / 4 oz, 260 ml9 oz and 330 ml / 11 oz.

Easy Fill, Easy Clean

Easy Fill, Easy Clean

Few parts so you can clean, sterilize and assemble easily, with wide-neck for drip-free, spill-free filling

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/08/2026

India

India

easy to use product.

Been using it regularly and so far it is working really well. Like the simple design with wide opening which makes cleaning much easier.

Pros

easy to use and clean

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat

Date of Use 2026-08-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat

Date of Use 2026-08-05

19/08/2026

India

India

Amazing product

First time trying this bottle and I’m impressed. Lightweight, easy to clean and comfortable for my baby during feeding

This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat

Date of Use 2026-07-01

19/08/2026

India

India

Worth the money

This is my first Philips Avent bottle and I’m really happy with it. It feels well made, is easy to clean, and my baby feeds comfortably.

Pros

Easy to feed baby

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat

Date of Use 2026-08-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat

Date of Use 2026-08-17

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)