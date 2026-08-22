2 year warranty
Grow
Anti-colic
Easy fill, easy clean
Swappable teat
Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*
We have bottle sizes for all ages and appetites, partnering baby through every stage of development. Compatible with all Grow teats, so you can swap as needed depending on the flow rate you require.Bottles available in 150 ml / 4 oz, 260 ml9 oz and 330 ml / 11 oz.
Few parts so you can clean, sterilize and assemble easily, with wide-neck for drip-free, spill-free filling
5.0
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KVMS
22/08/2026
India
easy to use product.
Been using it regularly and so far it is working really well. Like the simple design with wide opening which makes cleaning much easier.
Pros
easy to use and clean
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat
Date of Use 2026-08-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat
Date of Use 2026-08-05
Tvishe22
19/08/2026
India
Amazing product
First time trying this bottle and I’m impressed. Lightweight, easy to clean and comfortable for my baby during feeding
This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Mummy love
19/08/2026
India
Worth the money
This is my first Philips Avent bottle and I’m really happy with it. It feels well made, is easy to clean, and my baby feeds comfortably.
Pros
Easy to feed baby
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat
Date of Use 2026-08-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential Bottle SCF061/01 Single Bottle with teat
Date of Use 2026-08-17
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)