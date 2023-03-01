2 year warranty
SCF060/01
Grow baby bottle
Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.
Grow
Anti-colic
Easy fill, easy clean
Swappable teat
Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*
We have bottle sizes for all ages and appetites, partnering baby through every stage of development. Compatible with all Grow teats, so you can swap as needed depending on the flow rate you require.Bottles available in 150 ml / 4 oz, 260 ml9 oz and 330 ml / 11 oz.
Few parts so you can clean, sterilize and assemble easily, with wide-neck for drip-free, spill-free filling
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)