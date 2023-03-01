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Philips Avent Essential BottleSingle Bottle with teat

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Grow baby bottle

Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Adapts to your baby

Grow baby bottle

  • Grow

  • Anti-colic

  • Easy fill, easy clean

  • Swappable teat

Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*

A range of bottle sizes

We have bottle sizes for all ages and appetites, partnering baby through every stage of development. Compatible with all Grow teats, so you can swap as needed depending on the flow rate you require.Bottles available in 150 ml / 4 oz, 260 ml9 oz and 330 ml / 11 oz.

Easy Fill, Easy Clean

Easy Fill, Easy Clean

Few parts so you can clean, sterilize and assemble easily, with wide-neck for drip-free, spill-free filling

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)