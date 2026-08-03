ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Portable Radio

RL4250/94

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

USB plug and play

Relive your memories through USB play back

See all benefits

USB plug and play

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

Built-in FM/AM tuner

Built-in FM/AM tuner

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/08/2026

India

India

Good radio

This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2026-07-01

22/09/2022

India

India

Please make it available

It should be available for them who never experienced radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2020-09-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2020-09-22

01/12/2021

India

India

Please make available to radio lovers in the mkt.

We are sorry when Philips ceased its production..No comments.

Pros

Good sound.

Cons

Needs power.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2019-11-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2019-11-30

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration