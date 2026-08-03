2 year warranty
Discontinued
USB plug and play
Relive your memories through USB play back
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tiku@205
03/08/2026
India
Good radio
This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2026-07-01
22/09/2022
India
Please make it available
It should be available for them who never experienced radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2020-09-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2020-09-22
01/12/2021
India
Please make available to radio lovers in the mkt.
We are sorry when Philips ceased its production..No comments.
Pros
Good sound.
Cons
Needs power.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2019-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RL4250 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2019-11-30