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2 year warranty

All series

StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

Discontinued

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StyleShaverwaterproof styler & shaver

QS6140/15

StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 19.8 MB
  • 13 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 38.7 kB
  • 19 April 2022

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