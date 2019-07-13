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Discontinued

StyleShaverwaterproof styler & shaver

QS6140/15

3.7

| (33) Reviews

Express your style

Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards

See all benefits

Trim, style & shave - with one product

Express your style

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • 50mins cordless use/4h charge

  • Dual foil shaver

50 minutes cordless power after 4 hour charge.

50 minutes cordless power after 4 hour charge.

The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 4 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.

100% waterproof for easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy cleaning

Shave or trim your beard where you want to, wet or dry. When you’re done, just rinse it off under the tap.

Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm

Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm

A full size (32mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock-in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

33

Reviews

13/07/2019

India

India

Easy to use and versatile

It's very easy to use, maintain and offers great value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver

10/07/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Awesome product

Great quality Combined trimmer and shaver Multiple length options

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver

09/05/2017

India

India

Simple to use

Easy to carry ..simple 2 shave .. Good product for trimming and shaving at a time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver

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