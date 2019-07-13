2 year warranty
Discontinued
QS6140/15
Express your style
Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards
0.5mm precision settings
50mins cordless use/4h charge
Dual foil shaver
The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 4 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.
Shave or trim your beard where you want to, wet or dry. When you’re done, just rinse it off under the tap.
A full size (32mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock-in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
3.7
of 5
33
Reviews
Beep
13/07/2019
India
Easy to use and versatile
It's very easy to use, maintain and offers great value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver
Tmalik
10/07/2017
India
Verified buyer
Awesome product
Great quality Combined trimmer and shaver Multiple length options
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver
Mahathi
09/05/2017
India
Simple to use
Easy to carry ..simple 2 shave .. Good product for trimming and shaving at a time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/15 waterproof styler & shaver