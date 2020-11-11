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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

2.1 CH Integrated Speaker

MMS2200B/94

5

| (1) Review

Integrated Speaker for Music & Movies

An all-in-one solution for your entertainment needs. With zero space constraints and the help of an integrated subwoofer, the MMS2200B speaker lets you enjoy your music and movies to the max with its 100 W system.

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Integrated Speaker for Music & Movies

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB/ SD/ FM playability

  • 100W

Designed for style - looks as good as it sounds

Cool design adds personality to your living space.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Total 100W sound output power

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

11/11/2020

India

India

This product very good sound and Bass

Product is too good, I used last 3 weeks performance is excellent. Bass awesome. Sound is good

This review was made for MMS2200B 2.1 CH Integrated Speaker

Date of Use 2020-10-11

This review was made for MMS2200B 2.1 CH Integrated Speaker

Date of Use 2020-10-11

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