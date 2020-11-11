2 year warranty
Discontinued
MMS2200B/94
Integrated Speaker for Music & Movies
An all-in-one solution for your entertainment needs. With zero space constraints and the help of an integrated subwoofer, the MMS2200B speaker lets you enjoy your music and movies to the max with its 100 W system.
Bluetooth®
USB/ SD/ FM playability
100W
Cool design adds personality to your living space.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Abhi2209
11/11/2020
India
This product very good sound and Bass
Product is too good, I used last 3 weeks performance is excellent. Bass awesome. Sound is good
This review was made for MMS2200B 2.1 CH Integrated Speaker
Date of Use 2020-10-11
This review was made for MMS2200B 2.1 CH Integrated Speaker
Date of Use 2020-10-11