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2 year warranty

Multigroom series 7000 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

Discontinued

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Multigroom series 700013-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG7715/13

Multigroom series 7000 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide - English

  • version: 2
  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 23 September 2025

Data Act Document - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

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