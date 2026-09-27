2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
13 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120 min run time
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Awards
4.3
of 5
507
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Sky bhansali
27/09/2026
India
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-04
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-04
Suseenthiran
22/09/2026
India
Verified buyer
Good product with futures
Good Product,Value for Money nand Good features..Less vibration
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-02
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-02
Shivdakait
07/09/2026
India
Awesome Trimmer
Awesome Trimmer, one of the best I've ever seen, too comfortable!!
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-07
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7922/15 13 in 1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-07