2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
M2BTBK/00
Discontinued
Can I replace the battery of my Philips BT headset?
How long to charge Philips headphones before first use?
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What are the differences between Bluetooth versions?
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Should the Bluetooth version of my Philips headset and my phone match?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
What is Bluetooth?
What is NFC and how to use it with my Philips device?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to pair Philips headphones with my mobile phone?