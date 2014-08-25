2 year warranty
Discontinued
M2BTBK/00
High fidelity, wireless enjoyment. Wherever you go
At home or on the go, high definition sound and seamless Bluetooth® connectivity is all yours with the Fidelio M2BT. NFC technology ensures one-tap wireless pairing, plus intuitive controls let you switch easily between music and calls.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
NFC
The materials used for the Fidelio M2BT have been carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Memory foam earpads with breathable materials disperse pressure and heat build-up, so the Fidelio M1 headphones feel and sound exceptional.
The M2BT Headphones are equipped with two microphones - one for voice and another that measures ambient noise, which automatically adjusts sound for optimal call quality.
The Fidelio headphone features an acoustic seal that’s a specially designed ribbon lock built into the internal chamber, which eliminates any unnecessary sound leakage and preserves sound details. Not only do you get excellent bass extension, but also immersive enjoyment of every superb detail of your music, without environmental disturbances.
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