2 year warranty
Discontinued
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!
500 W
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
sha1924
19/05/2012
India
A Must Buy for every House Wife
I've been using the Philips Food Processor since Sept 2011, and i totally recommend every person to buy one for making life more easier. Its features be it, the sleek design or its compactness makes my kitchen hassle free & life totally easy. I have managed to convince some of my friends to buy this , where some have already bought it .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7620/70 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7620/70 Food processor