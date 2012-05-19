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2 year warranty

All series

  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFood processor

HR7620/70

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Save space and effort

Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!

See all benefits

Ultra-compact vertical design food processor

Save space and effort

  • 500 W

  • 2 L bowl

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

Vertical design takes up to 35% less kitchen space

The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.

2 speeds and pulse

2 speeds and pulse

The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/05/2012

India

India

A Must Buy for every House Wife

I've been using the Philips Food Processor since Sept 2011, and i totally recommend every person to buy one for making life more easier. Its features be it, the sleek design or its compactness makes my kitchen hassle free & life totally easy. I have managed to convince some of my friends to buy this , where some have already bought it .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7620/70 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7620/70 Food processor

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