2 year warranty
HR3705/10
300 W
5 speeds + turbo
Strip beaters & dough hooks
Lightweight
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.
The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.
4.5
of 5
42
Reviews
Mantesh
03/10/2025
India
Verified buyer
Speed and Handling is very niice
Product is suuupppeerrrr But iam feeling uncomfortable with speed button
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Date of Use 2024-09-02
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Date of Use 2024-09-02
SAR416
17/04/2025
India
Verified buyer
Great and useful product
Working absolutely fine...nice product with high build quality. Go and buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Date of Use 2024-03-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Date of Use 2024-03-17
Kraze
21/05/2023
India
Verified buyer
Easy to use and durable
We are using this Philips product more then 5 years and fully satisfied..
Pros
Excellent service
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Date of Use 2021-05-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Date of Use 2021-05-21
Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor