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  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
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  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

Daily CollectionPhilips Daily Collection Mixer

HR3705/10

4.5
| (42) Reviews
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.
See all benefits

Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

  • 300 W

  • 5 speeds + turbo

  • Strip beaters & dough hooks

  • Lightweight

Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

Cord clip for tidy storage

Cord clip for tidy storage

The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.

Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

42

Reviews

2

03/10/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Speed and Handling is very niice

Product is suuupppeerrrr But iam feeling uncomfortable with speed button

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer

Date of Use 2024-09-02

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer

Date of Use 2024-09-02

17/04/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Great and useful product

Working absolutely fine...nice product with high build quality. Go and buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer

Date of Use 2024-03-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer

Date of Use 2024-03-17

21/05/2023

India

India

Verified buyer

Easy to use and durable

We are using this Philips product more then 5 years and fully satisfied..

Pros

Excellent service

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer

Date of Use 2021-05-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR3705/10 Philips Daily Collection Mixer

Date of Use 2021-05-21

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Disclaimers

  1. Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor