2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 way rotation
2 sized cones
Adjustable pulp selector
Transparent Bowl (1 L)
Sieve adjustor enables you to choose the pulp level in your juice basis your preference. Now avoid the hassle of adding back pulp to your juice.
The 2 way rotation helps you in extracting citrus juice upto 80%. It works on 25W power motor ensuring maximum juicing within minutes.
The citrus press has two pressing cones of two different sizes. This makes it convenient for pressing both large and small citrus fruits. Use any cone as per the requirement.
4.7
of 5
15
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Iliinam
21/09/2024
India
Philips employee
Amazing features
[Employee of philipsglobal] Amazing features loved the product by mom she is my love
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press
Date of Use 2024-03-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press
Date of Use 2024-03-21
Sejwan
16/05/2024
India
Great product
Such a great product with good features. Using it from the past 7 month and simply having satisfaction for having it.
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press
Date of Use 2023-11-16
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press
Date of Use 2023-11-16
Abhiishek
16/05/2024
India
Such a durable product
Love the way how it works. Always prefer to recommend this to everyone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press
Date of Use 2023-11-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press
Date of Use 2023-11-16