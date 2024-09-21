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  • More juice, less hassle
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  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle
  • More juice, less hassle

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCitrus press

HR2799/00

4.7
| (15) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
More juice, less hassle
Philips Citrus press offers healthy fruit juices within minutes. Large capacity bowl with 2 sized cones for big and small fruits along with 2 way rotation and adjustable pulp selector ensures maximum juice extraction with minimum effort.
See all benefits

Up to 80% Juice extraction*

More juice, less hassle

  • 2 way rotation

  • 2 sized cones

  • Adjustable pulp selector

  • Transparent Bowl (1 L)

Variable pulp selection with big capacity bowl

Variable pulp selection with big capacity bowl

Sieve adjustor enables you to choose the pulp level in your juice basis your preference. Now avoid the hassle of adding back pulp to your juice.

2 way rotation

2 way rotation

The 2 way rotation helps you in extracting citrus juice upto 80%. It works on 25W power motor ensuring maximum juicing within minutes.

2 sized cones to ensure maximum output

2 sized cones to ensure maximum output

The citrus press has two pressing cones of two different sizes. This makes it convenient for pressing both large and small citrus fruits. Use any cone as per the requirement.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

15

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

21/09/2024

India

India

Philips employee

Amazing features

[Employee of philipsglobal] Amazing features loved the product by mom she is my love

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press

Date of Use 2024-03-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press

Date of Use 2024-03-21

16/05/2024

India

India

Great product

Such a great product with good features. Using it from the past 7 month and simply having satisfaction for having it.

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press

Date of Use 2023-11-16

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press

Date of Use 2023-11-16

16/05/2024

India

India

Such a durable product

Love the way how it works. Always prefer to recommend this to everyone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press

Date of Use 2023-11-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2799/00 Citrus press

Date of Use 2023-11-16

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