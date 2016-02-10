2 year warranty
Discontinued
Extra power for superior blending and crushing
The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.
750 W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Archiee
10/02/2016
India
Excellent Product
The product performance is very good. The look is good. Glass jar is a bit heavy but it is very easy to clean. I used two juicers before buying this for making carrot juice. Both stopped working after a few months. But this product is working for more than 2 years without any problem. I am very happy with the purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Excessivenimpulsivebuyer
31/12/2014
India
Excellent product. Similar to blendex and vitamix of the world...
Loved the product the design the simplicity and ease of use. Just don't like the glass jar.. Its toooo heavy and scary to use without much caution. I would definitely recommend this product. Made a dry fruit smoothie and didn't E ve n have to seive!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
bachu
11/12/2013
India
fit for modern kitchen
purchased from abroad.stylish and tough strong glass jar.protection against electric shock in this model given with jar placing on the motr unit is very good. ice cubs grinding for fruits .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender