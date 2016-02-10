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  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionBlender

HR2094/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.

See all benefits

750 W motor with speed precision

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

  • 750 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • Variable speed

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/02/2016

India

India

Excellent Product

The product performance is very good. The look is good. Glass jar is a bit heavy but it is very easy to clean. I used two juicers before buying this for making carrot juice. Both stopped working after a few months. But this product is working for more than 2 years without any problem. I am very happy with the purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

31/12/2014

India

India

Excellent product. Similar to blendex and vitamix of the world...

Loved the product the design the simplicity and ease of use. Just don't like the glass jar.. Its toooo heavy and scary to use without much caution. I would definitely recommend this product. Made a dry fruit smoothie and didn't E ve n have to seive!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

11/12/2013

India

India

fit for modern kitchen

purchased from abroad.stylish and tough strong glass jar.protection against electric shock in this model given with jar placing on the motr unit is very good. ice cubs grinding for fruits .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

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