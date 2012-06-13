2 year warranty
Discontinued
Have it your way, exactly your way
Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar.
650W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed and pulse
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Navaneet
13/06/2012
India
Very good product with excellent performance and look.
Very good product with excellent performance and look. You can trust always on Philips. "Sense and Simplicity"
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender