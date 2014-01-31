2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.
700 W
2 L
XL tube
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
4.7
of 5
24
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
PriyankaGoyal
31/01/2014
India
its just wowwwwww
its just awesome.... excellent design... easy to use and wash.... just love this.. muaaahhhhh
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
vickydua
10/01/2014
India
great product
Only problem with machine does not come with cleaning brush ..u have to buy of your own.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
NavneetGupta
28/12/2013
India
Excellent product with good features
I bought this product some time ago and found it is as per my expectation. Juice quality is good without any bitter taste if you use it as per instructions. This is easy to clean and peel off material is taken out separately.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer