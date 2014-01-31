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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionJuicer

HR1861/00

4.7

| (24) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.

See all benefits

Unique micro-mesh filter and XL feeding tube

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 700 W

  • 2 L

  • XL tube

Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

24

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

31/01/2014

India

India

its just wowwwwww

its just awesome.... excellent design... easy to use and wash.... just love this.. muaaahhhhh

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

10/01/2014

India

India

great product

Only problem with machine does not come with cleaning brush ..u have to buy of your own.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

28/12/2013

India

India

Excellent product with good features

I bought this product some time ago and found it is as per my expectation. Juice quality is good without any bitter taste if you use it as per instructions. This is easy to clean and peel off material is taken out separately.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer

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