2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect juice instantly
Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetable so there is no need to pre-cut. The powerful 650 W motor together with the unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop.
650 W
2 L
XL tube
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
2 l pulp container and 1,25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
4.6
of 5
27
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
VikramKothari
27/01/2014
India
Excellent Juicer
i have purchase this juicer around 1.5 years back and found it excellent. Juice comes out fast and it is easy to clean the same. Also we can take out lot of quantity of juice at one time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/90 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/90 Juicer
ajit2win
03/01/2014
India
Excellent product with ease of use.
Overall the product is too good. The design ensures easy cleaning. The motor is very powerful and does not make much noise. The design is sturdy with smooth curves.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/90 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/90 Juicer
AVINAS
26/12/2013
India
Juicing fruits is easy SATASATT
My suggestion is if you are bachelor, this is best for you. Drink Juice..live better/healthy life ;)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/90 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1858/90 Juicer