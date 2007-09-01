2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1854/00
Healthy juice made easy
Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.
550 W
1.5 L
L tube
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.
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