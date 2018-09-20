2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
550 W, plastic bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker, chopper
1 speed
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
Awards
4.4
of 5
30
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Pankaj87
20/09/2018
India
Beaker broke.
Hi. I am uing this product from the last 2 years. By now my breaker suddenly broke. How can i order the new one. Please call me. 7666760748.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender
Sweetshirley
04/09/2017
India
Happy customer
I have been using this blender since the last 2 years.. And I must say that it is a very nice product... Saves time. I however have a question.. Will the whisking blade attachment of model HR 1603 work with this model.. If yes, how can I buy one and how much will it cost?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender
sujii
30/01/2017
India
Verified buyer
Great easy to use and compact product.
One of the great blender and chopper. Powerful motor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender