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Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1602/00

4.4

| (30) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

Healthy homemade food made easy

The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

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For perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

Healthy homemade food made easy

  • 550 W, plastic bar

  • ProMix

  • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper

  • 1 speed

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Single switch

Single switch

Single switch for easy use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

30

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

20/09/2018

India

India

Beaker broke.

Hi. I am uing this product from the last 2 years. By now my breaker suddenly broke. How can i order the new one. Please call me. 7666760748.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender

04/09/2017

India

India

Happy customer

I have been using this blender since the last 2 years.. And I must say that it is a very nice product... Saves time. I however have a question.. Will the whisking blade attachment of model HR 1603 work with this model.. If yes, how can I buy one and how much will it cost?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender

30/01/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Great easy to use and compact product.

One of the great blender and chopper. Powerful motor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1602/00 Hand blender

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