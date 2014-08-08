ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1361/04

4.5

| (19) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

The Philips handblender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W, plastic bar

  • Double action knife

  • 0,5 L Beaker

  • 2 speeds +turbo

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

19

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

3
1

08/08/2014

India

India

Easy to Use and Handle

I am using this Philips Hand Blender for the Last Two Years and i find it most convenient and easy to use especially for working professionals who have less of time for food preparations.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender

30/01/2014

India

India

a best deal of lifetime

i buy this deal online and in very cheap price, the blender is 600 watts powerful motor and i can use it for 30 min. not stop even for hard chopping and it never even slows down.......... plilips rocks......... thanks for the most powerful blender in the market in a reasonable price....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender

21/12/2013

India

India

Great Blender

I am short of words to describe its performance..powerful motor which blends any food product in just 5-7sec!!! amazingggg....!!! This is the nest blender I have ever used.......Just Supreb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration