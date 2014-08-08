2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips handblender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
0,5 L Beaker
2 speeds +turbo
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
4.5
of 5
19
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
NitashaMehrotra
08/08/2014
India
Easy to Use and Handle
I am using this Philips Hand Blender for the Last Two Years and i find it most convenient and easy to use especially for working professionals who have less of time for food preparations.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender
Singhal
30/01/2014
India
a best deal of lifetime
i buy this deal online and in very cheap price, the blender is 600 watts powerful motor and i can use it for 30 min. not stop even for hard chopping and it never even slows down.......... plilips rocks......... thanks for the most powerful blender in the market in a reasonable price....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender
eshamehra77
21/12/2013
India
Great Blender
I am short of words to describe its performance..powerful motor which blends any food product in just 5-7sec!!! amazingggg....!!! This is the nest blender I have ever used.......Just Supreb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/04 Hand blender