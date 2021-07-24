2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1351/90
Healthy food made easily
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.
250 W, plastic bar
1 speed
Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.
2.5
of 5
12
Reviews
Manu12
24/07/2021
India
Verified buyer
The product is great
We had used this product for many years and the since the older one had stopped working, we purchased one more. t works very well
Pros
Very easy to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2019-07-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2019-07-24
22/12/2020
India
Products of philips always have great quality
Quality of the product is good with two year warranty
Pros
Durability
Cons
Recomended time for use is small
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2020-11-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2020-11-21
push007
02/08/2013
India
A small package for most of the things
there are attachments which all u need in ur kitchen and almost all average works could be done easly with the use of its several attachments. it have ease to handle and brand name too, i hav been using philips product n satisfied with performance. Price of the product is good. The only point in which is lacking behind in comparison with other brands is its Power ie 250 wats only
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender