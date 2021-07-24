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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily

Discontinued

DailyHand blender

HR1351/90

2.5

| (12) Reviews

Healthy food made easily

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

See all benefits

For perfect soups, purees and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 250 W, plastic bar

  • 1 speed

Powerful 250 Watt motor

1 speed

1 speed

Chopper accessory

Chopper accessory

Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

12

Reviews

24/07/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

The product is great

We had used this product for many years and the since the older one had stopped working, we purchased one more. t works very well

Pros

Very easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2019-07-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2019-07-24

22/12/2020

India

India

Products of philips always have great quality

Quality of the product is good with two year warranty

Pros

Durability

Cons

Recomended time for use is small

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2020-11-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2020-11-21

02/08/2013

India

India

A small package for most of the things

there are attachments which all u need in ur kitchen and almost all average works could be done easly with the use of its several attachments. it have ease to handle and brand name too, i hav been using philips product n satisfied with performance. Price of the product is good. The only point in which is lacking behind in comparison with other brands is its Power ie 250 wats only

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1351/90 Hand blender

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