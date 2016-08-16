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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily

Discontinued

handblender

HR1351/70

3.3

| (4) Reviews

Healthy food made easily

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

See all benefits

For perfect soups, purees and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 250W

  • with beaker and chopper

Powerful 250 Watt motor

1 speed

1 speed

Chopper accessory

Chopper accessory

Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3

16/08/2016

India

India

This product has very saccessful and useful

This product has very successful future and very useful. With this product one improvement required that the wall mount stand required due to this product put safely and use.

This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender

This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender

12/07/2013

India

India

Verified buyer

Pretty Good product

This product is very easy to use and solve my purpose. Good for chopping, preparing cake batter and not noisy at all. Go and buy this excellent hand blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender

13/08/2015

India

India

Very Poor quality

Product is of very poor quality mainly chopper gear box is of very poor quality, with in just 3 months i have repaired it twice.

This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender

This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender

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