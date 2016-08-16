2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1351/70
Healthy food made easily
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.
250W
with beaker and chopper
Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Omprakash123
16/08/2016
India
This product has very saccessful and useful
This product has very successful future and very useful. With this product one improvement required that the wall mount stand required due to this product put safely and use.
This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender
This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender
ankush
12/07/2013
India
Verified buyer
Pretty Good product
This product is very easy to use and solve my purpose. Good for chopping, preparing cake batter and not noisy at all. Go and buy this excellent hand blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender
Nagarjun
13/08/2015
India
Very Poor quality
Product is of very poor quality mainly chopper gear box is of very poor quality, with in just 3 months i have repaired it twice.
This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender
This review was made for HR1351/70 handblender