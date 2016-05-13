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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily

Discontinued

handblender

HR1350

3.4

| (5) Reviews

Healthy food made easily

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

See all benefits

For perfect soups, purees and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 250W

  • With beaker

Powerful 250 Watt motor

1 speed

1 speed

Detachable plastic bar

Detachable plastic bar

Detaches with the twist of the hand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

5
1

13/05/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

This product is very good and esay to use.

The product is quite good however the attachment quality little week quality , it should be more solid and covered.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender

28/10/2014

India

India

Verified buyer

Nice & Handy

Nice, durable, reasonably priced product from philips. Only feature I don't like about this product is its power button. Its uncomfortable to press it for long.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender

09/05/2012

India

India

easy to handle

best product and easy to handle can perform almost everything without using mixer every time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender

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