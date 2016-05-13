2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1350
Healthy food made easily
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.
250W
With beaker
Detaches with the twist of the hand.
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
VermaYK
13/05/2016
India
Verified buyer
This product is very good and esay to use.
The product is quite good however the attachment quality little week quality , it should be more solid and covered.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender
JhunnuBaba
28/10/2014
India
Verified buyer
Nice & Handy
Nice, durable, reasonably priced product from philips. Only feature I don't like about this product is its power button. Its uncomfortable to press it for long.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender
irfu
09/05/2012
India
easy to handle
best product and easy to handle can perform almost everything without using mixer every time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1350/70 handblender