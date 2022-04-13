Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
Electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
HQ902/15
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual - English
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Find a service center
Find service centers close to you for repairs, diagnostics, and genuine parts
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you