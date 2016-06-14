2 year warranty
Discontinued
Battery powered
Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact
This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Kusghosh
14/06/2016
India
Good for its price
What is good? - Price - chargeable Battery - reasonable performance What could be better: - rubberised handle - tens to melt & become sticky - I have used talcum powder to improve the condition - however the looks go for a toss if you do that - fit and finish
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ902/15 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ902/15 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.