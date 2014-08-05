2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8698/00
Instant creativity, constant care
Phlips Multi-Styler gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion while caring for your hair.
6 styling attachments
190 C temperature
Ceramic coating
Auto shut-off
Philips Multi-styler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16mm tong to create additional volume; crimper with 2-in-1 convertible flat and crimper plates for straight and crimped look; two hair clips for easier styling.
Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.
190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
nanaiah
05/08/2014
India
Super 101%
It so good. very nice. it will be very clear. wooooooooow. thank u sooooo much PHILIPS. it 111% good. wow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler
Sreepz
16/07/2014
India
Its awsome product from philips!
6 in 1. Its great and pouch is provided for better portability. Using this products gives silky soft hair and less damage. I love this one :)Thanks to Philips :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler
kritz
03/02/2014
India
it is very handy
Very useless any comfortable . Has multiple thing in one such small thing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler