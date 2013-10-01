2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8630/00
Easy volume and style
Philips Essential Care heated styling brush allows you to easily create soft curls and waves while caring for your hair. Heated 38mm barrel secures long lasting result, and retractable bristles guarantee safe application and perfect style.
38mm
Unique retractable bristles guarantee easy and safe application: just wrap your hair around the brush, rotate the cool tip, and the bristles will be retracted. This unique feature secures safe hair release, and mantains the perfect shape of your curl.
Protective ceramic coating for better care of your hair.
190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
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