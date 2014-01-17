2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthier way to perfect curls and waves
Hyper sumptuous, soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care
Conical barrel (13-25mm)
Silky smooth ceramic coating
130 - 200 C temperature
Auto shut-off
Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations of our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.
The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.
Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130 - 200°C) and the curling time (5, 8, or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SierraR
17/01/2014
India
Great looks and minimum damage!
I tried it as soon as I bought it...It works awesomely!!! I thought it would take some practice before I would be actually be able to curl, but I picked it up right away! Show that's its super easy to use!! Love the temperature control button, I keep it to the minimum and my hair doesn't burn at all...the curl actually lasted all day! Really Satisfied! One problem....the curl ready indicator is difficult to find after I have wrapped up m hair...so instead of searching for it I just curl w/o it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conical Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conical Curler
smita4238
19/12/2013
India
philips conical hair is excellent
well philips conical hair curler is great....it has excellent features,with different heating control functions. it gets ready instantly to use and gives a very soft and chic waves. the curls lasts for whole day without the use of any hair spray...and also doesnt harm my hair.....keeps my hair soft and smooth....would recommend this product to all...thumbs up to philips conical hair curler...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conical Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conical Curler
raviexplore
05/11/2013
India
Excellent Product from Trustworthy Name
This product really good and it's name also makes greater sense of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conical Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conical Curler