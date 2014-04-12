2 year warranty
Discontinued
3x more caring for your hair
The new Philips Care & Control straightener allows you to get the straight hair style you want while being gentler on your hair. 3x more caring straightening thanks to Ionic conditioning, Silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control
Ceramic plates
130 - 200 C temperature
Ionic conditioning
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
rinkyrocks
12/04/2014
India
this product has great feautures as it is user friendly easy to carry and less time consuming
hie my name is sneha i have been using philips past 6 years ..i love philips ..its very comfortable and easy to use and it doesnt damage ur hair as the temprature is already set for the hair ..it takes less time and gives u the desired look. and fraankly speaking i never had to visit a serivce center to get any of the philips prodcts o be repaired
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care & control HP8344/00 Care & Control Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care & control HP8344/00 Care & Control Straightener
Poswal
26/03/2015
India
Expiry Date not shown
After registration, I am unable to see the warranty date just as other products. Please troubleshoot. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care & control HP8344/00 Care & Control Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care & control HP8344/00 Care & Control Straightener