2 year warranty
Discontinued
Straight and smooth with extra care & control
This straightener with temperature control, ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.
Ceramic Keratin
Temperature Control
Ionic Care
Extra wide plates
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
Keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
4.8
of 5
23
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
08/09/2021
India
Amazing straightener
I love the the straightener. I've been using it for a week now. I have curly hair so I have to straighten them regularly and this works like magic. It's super quick and easy to use and my hair gets straight in just a few strokes. Definitely recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control
Date of Use 2021-08-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control
Date of Use 2021-08-08
Ekanshi123
01/08/2021
India
Very nice with no side effects
The product works wonders on the hair Straighten the hair in seconds with alternatives to curl them up Best heating product with no side effects Worth buying
Pros
Best heating product with no side effects
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control
Date of Use 2021-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control
Date of Use 2021-07-01
Barnali
16/11/2020
India
Just perfect
I love the quality of the straigtner and also the features. The temperature control is perfect. I love it that we can close the stick after using it which is generally not available in alot of straightners. A must buy product and highly recommend.
This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control
This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control