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Discontinued

KeraShine Straightener temp control

HP8318/00

4.8

| (23) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Straight and smooth with extra care & control

This straightener with temperature control, ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.

See all benefits

Straight and smooth with extra care & control

  • Ceramic Keratin

  • Temperature Control

  • Ionic Care

  • Extra wide plates

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.

More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

23

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

08/09/2021

India

India

Amazing straightener

I love the the straightener. I've been using it for a week now. I have curly hair so I have to straighten them regularly and this works like magic. It's super quick and easy to use and my hair gets straight in just a few strokes. Definitely recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control

Date of Use 2021-08-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control

Date of Use 2021-08-08

01/08/2021

India

India

Very nice with no side effects

The product works wonders on the hair Straighten the hair in seconds with alternatives to curl them up Best heating product with no side effects Worth buying

Pros

Best heating product with no side effects

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control

Date of Use 2021-07-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control

Date of Use 2021-07-01

16/11/2020

India

India

Just perfect

I love the quality of the straigtner and also the features. The temperature control is perfect. I love it that we can close the stick after using it which is generally not available in alot of straightners. A must buy product and highly recommend.

This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control

This review was made for HP8318/00 KeraShine Straightener temp control

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