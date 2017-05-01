2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair.
1100W
3 flexible speed settings
This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Suru11
01/05/2017
India
Verified buyer
Best product
A very good product,easy to use,handy & with great features. I will definitely recommend this to my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
TKP1
09/12/2014
India
VERY GOOD FOR VALUE
ITS ELEGANT AND VERY GOOD FOR PERSONAL USE. I RECOMMEND
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
tanmayi
15/04/2021
India
Good Product
This would be really useful when you don't have much time to dry your hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
Date of Use 2019-04-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
Date of Use 2019-04-15