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Discontinued

Compact Care Hair dryer

HP8112/00

3.8

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Easy care for your hair

The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair.

See all benefits

Easy care for your hair

  • 1100W

  • 3 flexible speed settings

3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

Cold air setting for gentle drying

Cold air setting for gentle drying

A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

Concentrator focuses the airflow

Concentrator focuses the airflow

The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

01/05/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Best product

A very good product,easy to use,handy & with great features. I will definitely recommend this to my friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer

09/12/2014

India

India

VERY GOOD FOR VALUE

ITS ELEGANT AND VERY GOOD FOR PERSONAL USE. I RECOMMEND

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer

15/04/2021

India

India

Good Product

This would be really useful when you don't have much time to dry your hair

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer

Date of Use 2019-04-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8112/00 Compact Care Hair dryer

Date of Use 2019-04-15

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