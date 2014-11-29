2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair.
1100W
2 flexible speed settings
This compact hair dryer offers you 2 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
pritishnayak
29/11/2014
India
very good product
Good product. Easy to use and very reliable product from philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8111/00 Compact Care Hair dryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8111/00 Compact Care Hair dryer