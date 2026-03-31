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2 year warranty

All series

SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

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SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6306/00

SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

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Manuals & Documentation

Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 31 March 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 737.6 kB
  • 16 April 2022

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