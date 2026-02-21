2 year warranty
HP6306/00
Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!
for legs
Single foil shaver
Battery operated
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.
Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritations and rashes
4.5
of 5
20
Reviews
Jattu
21/02/2026
India
Quality
The best shaver for body no cuts smooth shave whether it’s wet or dry totally worth
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2025-01-21
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2025-01-21
Pikachuu
19/12/2025
India
Liked it.
Very Good and reliable for wet shave and dry shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2025-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2025-08-19
haiya
19/12/2025
India
Nice
The SatinShave Essential Wet & Dry electric shaver is gentle on the skin, easy to use, and gives a smooth, painless shave even on sensitive areas
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2024-11-19
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2024-11-19