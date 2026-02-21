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  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving

SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6306/00

4.5

| (20) Reviews

Safe and easy shaving

With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

See all benefits

Safe and easy shaving

  • for legs

  • Single foil shaver

  • Battery operated

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

Battery operated

Battery operated

Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

Hypoallergenic foil

Hypoallergenic foil

Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritations and rashes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

20

Reviews

4
3

21/02/2026

India

India

Quality

The best shaver for body no cuts smooth shave whether it’s wet or dry totally worth

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2025-01-21

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2025-01-21

19/12/2025

India

India

Liked it.

Very Good and reliable for wet shave and dry shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2025-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2025-08-19

19/12/2025

India

India

Nice

The SatinShave Essential Wet & Dry electric shaver is gentle on the skin, easy to use, and gives a smooth, painless shave even on sensitive areas

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2024-11-19

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2024-11-19

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