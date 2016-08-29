2 year warranty
Discontinued
Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire
Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever
1000W
Ceramic
4 attachments
This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
frizzgirl
29/08/2016
India
best styler i have ever used
-best ease of use -very good grip- -no assistance needed -professional like effect -far better than models 8658/8659.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler