ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results
  • Hassle-free grinding, fine results

Viva CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7760/00

4.8
| (53) Reviews
Hassle-free grinding, fine results
Experience hassle-free grinding ! New Philips mixer grinder removes the hassle of multiple locking and other attachments for easy grinding experience. The new 750W turbo power motor which supports grinding of even tough spices & condiments.
See all benefits

30 minutes of continuous grinding*

Hassle-free grinding, fine results

  • Superior grinding

  • Turbo power motor

Higher torque density motor supports efficient grinding

Higher torque density motor supports efficient grinding

Turbo torque density motor supports grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala, pepper and get the finest of results. This powerful motor supports continuous grinding of even toughest spices* under conditions 2 minute grinding and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally the motor is tested for 5 years life with locked rotor power of 2200W.

Speed settings for superior grinding performance

Speed settings for superior grinding performance

Three speed grinding mode supports to provide coarse and fine grinding depending on the user requirement for daily cooking.

Aesthetically designed body for grinding heavy applications

Aesthetically designed body for grinding heavy applications

The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

53

Reviews

3
2

22/12/2021

India

India

Good product

Very good use and service is also good from philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder

22/12/2021

India

India

Good features

Good features with affordable price ... For small family like 5,6

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-08-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-08-22

22/12/2021

India

India

Very satisfied

Extremely powerful motor and it grinds everything in seconds. Very nice product. Worth buying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-06-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-06-22

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. Based on internal test standards. Also certified & validated by external lab. Turmeric and garam masala used for testing are roasted at 160 degree C for 3 mins before grinding. Testing done with 2 mins ON condition and 2 mins for cleaning time.