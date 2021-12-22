2 year warranty
HL7760/00
Superior grinding
Turbo power motor
Turbo torque density motor supports grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala, pepper and get the finest of results. This powerful motor supports continuous grinding of even toughest spices* under conditions 2 minute grinding and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally the motor is tested for 5 years life with locked rotor power of 2200W.
Three speed grinding mode supports to provide coarse and fine grinding depending on the user requirement for daily cooking.
The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients.
4.8
of 5
53
Reviews
Chinnuvr
22/12/2021
India
Good product
Very good use and service is also good from philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder
Nic97
22/12/2021
India
Good features
Good features with affordable price ... For small family like 5,6
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-08-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-08-22
Kesif14
22/12/2021
India
Very satisfied
Extremely powerful motor and it grinds everything in seconds. Very nice product. Worth buying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7760/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-06-22
Based on internal test standards. Also certified & validated by external lab. Turmeric and garam masala used for testing are roasted at 160 degree C for 3 mins before grinding. Testing done with 2 mins ON condition and 2 mins for cleaning time.