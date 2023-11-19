2 year warranty
Discontinued
Grind more, cook more
Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continuous 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)
750 W
3 stainless steel jars
Strawberry & Cashmere
Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.
The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.
The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.
4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
19/11/2023
India
Good quality product
Motor is so powerful and grinds almost everything colour is very good and price is also cheap.
Pros
Motor is so powerful
Cons
Noisy sound
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-05-18
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2023-05-18
Rajeevraj
05/11/2021
India
Wonderful mixer grinder
It's a good mixer grinder in this price range. Since extended warranty is provided with the product, I would like to recommend it for my friends.
Pros
Superb performance
Cons
Nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-10-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-10-05
Ram00
26/02/2021
India
Great Product by Philips
I always found Philips product as per product specification mention by company, so for me Philips is one of the trusted brand.
Pros
Moter Speed and design
Cons
Not Applicable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7756/09
Date of Use 2020-10-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7756/09
Date of Use 2020-10-26
considering 2 mins of cleaning time after every 2 mins operation