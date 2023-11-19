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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7756/03

4.6

| (16) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Grind more, cook more

Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continuous 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)

See all benefits

with 25 minutes continuous grinding*

Grind more, cook more

  • 750 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • Strawberry & Cashmere

Powerful 750W Turbo motor

Powerful 750W Turbo motor

Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.

Advanced air ventilation system

Advanced air ventilation system

The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.

Durable coupler

Durable coupler

The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

16

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2

19/11/2023

India

India

Good quality product

Motor is so powerful and grinds almost everything colour is very good and price is also cheap.

Pros

Motor is so powerful

Cons

Noisy sound

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-05-18

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2023-05-18

05/11/2021

India

India

Wonderful mixer grinder

It's a good mixer grinder in this price range. Since extended warranty is provided with the product, I would like to recommend it for my friends.

Pros

Superb performance

Cons

Nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-10-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/03 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-10-05

26/02/2021

India

India

Great Product by Philips

I always found Philips product as per product specification mention by company, so for me Philips is one of the trusted brand.

Pros

Moter Speed and design

Cons

Not Applicable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7756/09

Date of Use 2020-10-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7756/09

Date of Use 2020-10-26

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Disclaimers

  1. considering 2 mins of cleaning time after every 2 mins operation