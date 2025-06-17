2 year warranty
HL7756/00
750 W
3 stainless steel jars
Black & Grey
Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.
The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.
The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.
4.2
of 5
158
Reviews
Shiv995
17/06/2025
India
Good performance
For basic use I want to recommend this one. On this price range worthy product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-06-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-06-17
Bik#32
17/06/2025
India
Good job Philips
Best for home usage, grind the spices well........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-12-17
Kul777
17/06/2025
India
Marvelous
Totally worthy product, everybody should go for it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2024-12-17