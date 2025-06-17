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  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more
  • Grind more, cook more

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7756/00

4.2
| (158) Reviews
Grind more, cook more
Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continouse 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)
See all benefits

with 25 minutes continous grinding*

Grind more, cook more

  • 750 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • Black & Grey

Powerful 750W Turbo motor

Powerful 750W Turbo motor

Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.

Advanced air ventilation system

Advanced air ventilation system

The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.

Durable coupler

Durable coupler

The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

158

Reviews

17/06/2025

India

India

Good performance

For basic use I want to recommend this one. On this price range worthy product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-06-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-06-17

17/06/2025

India

India

Good job Philips

Best for home usage, grind the spices well........

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-12-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-12-17

17/06/2025

India

India

Marvelous

Totally worthy product, everybody should go for it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-12-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2024-12-17

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