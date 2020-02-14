2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7715/00
Superior Performance with Ease
Only the Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder gives you superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience. Bigger round chute allows you to spend less time peeling and chopping so you have more time to enjoy meals with your family.
700 W
3 jars
Pistil red
Specially designed assembly which is user-friendly and easy to clean.
Long lasting plastic (ABS) body.
Specially designed jar with flow breakers for efficient mixing frinding performance.
3.5
of 5
22
Reviews
Anu walia
14/02/2020
India
The product is of great use excellent performance
Performance is gud but noisy otherwise excellent service
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
SunitaKatyal
15/11/2018
India
Philips HL7715- The best Juicer Mixer Grinder
I just purchased this Philips HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder few days back and it has surely been of great help to me in my Kitchen as I use if for Juicing, Wet Grinding, Dry Grinding, Chutney Grinding etc.I really loved it's Design with its Powerful motor that is specially designed for maximum performance and convenience. It is a Centrifugal Juicer for Easy and quick juicing, ideal for larger fruits and veggies. With three jars, 700 W power and a Bigger round chute that requires me to spend less time peeling and chopping,this juicer mixer grinder makes preparing healthy and mouth-watering food quick and easy.It simply helps me Cut short the time I have to spend in my kitchen & now I can spend more time with my family by getting this Juicer Mixer Grinder from Philips.I am really happy with its superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience as it is really easy to use and clean as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
MohammadAbbass
08/07/2016
India
Verified buyer
Best Product
This is the best product from philips in this product range.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder