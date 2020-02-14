ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL7715/00

3.5

| (22) Reviews

Superior Performance with Ease

Only the Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder gives you superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience. Bigger round chute allows you to spend less time peeling and chopping so you have more time to enjoy meals with your family.

See all benefits

Fine grinding. Convenient Juicing.

Superior Performance with Ease

  • 700 W

  • 3 jars

  • Pistil red

Removable spout and blade, online pulp chamber

Removable spout and blade, online pulp chamber

Specially designed assembly which is user-friendly and easy to clean.

Long lasting plastic body

Long lasting plastic body

Long lasting plastic (ABS) body.

Specially designed jar with flow breakers

Specially designed jar with flow breakers

Specially designed jar with flow breakers for efficient mixing frinding performance.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

22

Reviews

14/02/2020

India

India

The product is of great use excellent performance

Performance is gud but noisy otherwise excellent service

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

15/11/2018

India

India

Philips HL7715- The best Juicer Mixer Grinder

I just purchased this Philips HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder few days back and it has surely been of great help to me in my Kitchen as I use if for Juicing, Wet Grinding, Dry Grinding, Chutney Grinding etc.I really loved it's Design with its Powerful motor that is specially designed for maximum performance and convenience. It is a Centrifugal Juicer for Easy and quick juicing, ideal for larger fruits and veggies. With three jars, 700 W power and a Bigger round chute that requires me to spend less time peeling and chopping,this juicer mixer grinder makes preparing healthy and mouth-watering food quick and easy.It simply helps me Cut short the time I have to spend in my kitchen & now I can spend more time with my family by getting this Juicer Mixer Grinder from Philips.I am really happy with its superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience as it is really easy to use and clean as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

08/07/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Best Product

This is the best product from philips in this product range.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7715/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration