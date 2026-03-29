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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HL7705/00
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Only the Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder gives you superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience. Bigger round chute allows you to spend less time peeling and chopping so you have more time to enjoy meals with your family.
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