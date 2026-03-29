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2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionJuicer

HL7705/00

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Only the Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder gives you superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience. Bigger round chute allows you to spend less time peeling and chopping so you have more time to enjoy meals with your family.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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