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All series

  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease
  • Superior Performance with Ease

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HL7705/00

3.7

| (7) Reviews

Superior Performance with Ease

Only the Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder gives you superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience. Bigger round chute allows you to spend less time peeling and chopping so you have more time to enjoy meals with your family.

See all benefits

Fine grinding. Convenient Juicing.

Superior Performance with Ease

  • 700 W

  • Pistil red

Removable spout and blade, online pulp chamber

Removable spout and blade, online pulp chamber

Specially designed assembly which is user-friendly and easy to clean.

Long lasting plastic body

Long lasting plastic body

Long lasting plastic (ABS) body.

Optimally designed motor for uncomprimized performance

Optimally designed motor for uncomprimized performance

Specially designed motor for uncomprimised juicing mixing grinding performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

2

21/01/2017

India

India

Good Design For Juicer Cone to fit & detach it.

Nice to use easily, Gives less sound in comparison to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer

15/05/2014

India

India

Wrong specification

Specifications are wrong. You mentioned it as a Juicer Mixer grinder, But it is only a juicer + it is not having any jars but you mentioned it is having 3 jars.

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer

10/10/2019

India

India

Overall it's a good juicer

Had there been better and sturdier metallic clamping arrangement instead of simply plastic dual pin clamp to hold "Juicer Housing"...which iitself is so delicate considering the entire Juicer fitted with Heavy duty 700 Watts Motor....I WOULD HAVE GIVEN 5 STAR RATING TO THIS JUICER MODEL HL7705/00

Pros

Overall good Juicer

Cons

Plastic Clamp with dual thin and delicate pins for holding Juicer Jar is a major failure and defective design by Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2017-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer

Date of Use 2017-10-10

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