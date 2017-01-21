2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7705/00
Superior Performance with Ease
Only the Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder gives you superior juicing mixing and grinding performance with convenience. Bigger round chute allows you to spend less time peeling and chopping so you have more time to enjoy meals with your family.
700 W
Pistil red
Specially designed assembly which is user-friendly and easy to clean.
Long lasting plastic (ABS) body.
Specially designed motor for uncomprimised juicing mixing grinding performance.
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
LPRAI
21/01/2017
India
Good Design For Juicer Cone to fit & detach it.
Nice to use easily, Gives less sound in comparison to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer
vinnisinghal
15/05/2014
India
Wrong specification
Specifications are wrong. You mentioned it as a Juicer Mixer grinder, But it is only a juicer + it is not having any jars but you mentioned it is having 3 jars.
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer
Dinusha
10/10/2019
India
Overall it's a good juicer
Had there been better and sturdier metallic clamping arrangement instead of simply plastic dual pin clamp to hold "Juicer Housing"...which iitself is so delicate considering the entire Juicer fitted with Heavy duty 700 Watts Motor....I WOULD HAVE GIVEN 5 STAR RATING TO THIS JUICER MODEL HL7705/00
Pros
Overall good Juicer
Cons
Plastic Clamp with dual thin and delicate pins for holding Juicer Jar is a major failure and defective design by Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2017-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7705/00 Juicer
Date of Use 2017-10-10