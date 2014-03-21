2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7620/04
Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.
Good Performance
Innovative design
Mixer's Reverse Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean .
Large switches for easy control.
Vacuum suction for anti-slip feet.
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