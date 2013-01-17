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  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.
  • Tasty meals, every time.

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7620/00

2.8

| (6) Reviews

Tasty meals, every time.

Presenting Philips range of Daily Collection Mixer Grinders that bring you best in class performance, for years!

See all benefits

Perfect mixing, power grinding

Tasty meals, every time.

  • 500 W

  • 3 jars

  • Orange

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Jar and lid locking for complete safety

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

6

Reviews

3

17/01/2013

India

India

Excellent product, value for money.....

Simply, excellent! Can handle day to day tasks without fault. Good build overall and jars are nice and sturdy. Low noise compare to other brands in this class, 500 watts. Design is sweet & simply without any unwanted stuff around.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder

03/09/2013

India

India

nice one

This was good and nice , we are using since9 months. No issues as of now

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder

01/09/2013

India

India

Good product overall but a small design fault

Overall a good product. Powerful motor. Great for day to day chores. One thing that is impressive is compact size. It is very sturdy and looks nice on the shelf. However, lid of bigger jar doesn't have rubber in lid. So liquid comes out of bigger jar during mixing. Hope the bigger jar's lid was leak proof as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder

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