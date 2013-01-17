2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7620/00
Tasty meals, every time.
Presenting Philips range of Daily Collection Mixer Grinders that bring you best in class performance, for years!
500 W
3 jars
Orange
2.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Shri999
17/01/2013
India
Excellent product, value for money.....
Simply, excellent! Can handle day to day tasks without fault. Good build overall and jars are nice and sturdy. Low noise compare to other brands in this class, 500 watts. Design is sweet & simply without any unwanted stuff around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder
anji
03/09/2013
India
nice one
This was good and nice , we are using since9 months. No issues as of now
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder
afderew
01/09/2013
India
Good product overall but a small design fault
Overall a good product. Powerful motor. Great for day to day chores. One thing that is impressive is compact size. It is very sturdy and looks nice on the shelf. However, lid of bigger jar doesn't have rubber in lid. So liquid comes out of bigger jar during mixing. Hope the bigger jar's lid was leak proof as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7620/00 Mixer Grinder