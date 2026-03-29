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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
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HL7600/04
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Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.
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