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2 year warranty

All series

  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time
  • Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7600/04

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time

Mixer grinder for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.

See all benefits

Perfect Mixing , Power Grinding

Mixer Grinder gives Tasty Meals, Every time

  • Good Performance

  • Innovative design

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Mixer's Reverse Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean .

Compact design for less storage space

Compact design for less storage space

Large switches for easy control.

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Vacuum suction for anti-slip feet.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

03/06/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Good one

Got a good experience but the wire got issues within first 6 month rest all good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/04 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7600/04 Mixer Grinder

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